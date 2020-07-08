All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1420 E 67th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1420 E 67th St
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:34 PM

1420 E 67th St

1420 East 67th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1420 East 67th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9482de7070 ---- One story home for rent in Tacoma. Home has a large living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. Fenced yard with deck and storage shed. Located on the end of an alley. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant. To apply or set up a viewing please copy and paste https://sjcmanagement.com/property/one-story-home-rent-tacoma/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 E 67th St have any available units?
1420 E 67th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1420 E 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E 67th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E 67th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 E 67th St is pet friendly.
Does 1420 E 67th St offer parking?
No, 1420 E 67th St does not offer parking.
Does 1420 E 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 E 67th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E 67th St have a pool?
No, 1420 E 67th St does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E 67th St have accessible units?
No, 1420 E 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E 67th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 E 67th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 E 67th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 E 67th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus