Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM
1406 S 56th St
1406 South 56th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1406 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6b4ff2037 ----
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home located in Tacoma
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1406 S 56th St have any available units?
1406 S 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1406 S 56th St have?
Some of 1406 S 56th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1406 S 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
1406 S 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 S 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 1406 S 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 1406 S 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 1406 S 56th St offers parking.
Does 1406 S 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 S 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 S 56th St have a pool?
No, 1406 S 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 1406 S 56th St have accessible units?
No, 1406 S 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 S 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 S 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
