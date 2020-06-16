1318 South J St. Unit B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhome located in a Prime Location with several Universities including (not limited to) University of Puget Sound nearby, Parks, Hospitals, and More! - Address: 1318 S. J. Street Unit B, Tacoma, WA 98405



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 1

Bathroom(s): 1

Parking: Off Street Parking

Square Ft: Approx. 600

Heating: Electric

Cooling: No

Floor(s): Vinyl and New Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Now

Animals: Subject to Approval See pet policy below

Rent: $995.00

Deposit: $1,200.00

Utilities: $75.00 for Water and Sewer

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhome located in a Prime Location with several Universities including (not limited to) University of Puget Sound nearby, Parks, Hospitals, and More!

- All White Appliances

- Plenty of Cabinetry

- Window offering Natural Lighting

- Dining Area

Living Room

- New Carpet

- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting

1 Bedroom

- New Carpet

1 Bathroom

- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated

Utility Area

- Washer & Dryer Hook ups

Front Yard

- Beautifully Landscaped

- Great Curb Appeal

- Covered Porch



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 pet deposit per pet.

- Minimum of $35.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs 20lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renters insurance is required!



Utilities:

- Tenants are to pay $75.00 a month for Water and Sewer.

- A 30-day notice will be issued if excessive water usage is found and possibly monthly increase in utility charge.

- Tenants are responsible for Electricity and Garbage.



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.

- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode

- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/

Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.

Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4864648)