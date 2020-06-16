All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:29 AM

1318 South J St. Unit B

1318 South J Street · (253) 537-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1318 South J Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1318 South J St. - Unit B · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhome located in a Prime Location with several Universities including (not limited to) University of Puget Sound nearby, Parks, Hospitals, and More! - Address: 1318 S. J. Street Unit B, Tacoma, WA 98405

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 1
Bathroom(s): 1
Parking: Off Street Parking
Square Ft: Approx. 600
Heating: Electric
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Vinyl and New Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Now
Animals: Subject to Approval See pet policy below
Rent: $995.00
Deposit: $1,200.00
Utilities: $75.00 for Water and Sewer
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhome located in a Prime Location with several Universities including (not limited to) University of Puget Sound nearby, Parks, Hospitals, and More!
- All White Appliances
- Plenty of Cabinetry
- Window offering Natural Lighting
- Dining Area
Living Room
- New Carpet
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
1 Bedroom
- New Carpet
1 Bathroom
- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated
Utility Area
- Washer & Dryer Hook ups
Front Yard
- Beautifully Landscaped
- Great Curb Appeal
- Covered Porch

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 pet deposit per pet.
- Minimum of $35.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs 20lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!

Utilities:
- Tenants are to pay $75.00 a month for Water and Sewer.
- A 30-day notice will be issued if excessive water usage is found and possibly monthly increase in utility charge.
- Tenants are responsible for Electricity and Garbage.

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.
- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode
- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/
Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.
Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4864648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

