All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1211 S State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1211 S State St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1211 S State St

1211 South State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1211 South State Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Tacoma Home - This home is a up and coming neighborhood. This home has a newer roof & kitchen. It has an open floor plan with bamboo hardwood entry & high ceilings. A large living & dining room. The huge yard is fully fenced.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4576320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 S State St have any available units?
1211 S State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1211 S State St currently offering any rent specials?
1211 S State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 S State St pet-friendly?
No, 1211 S State St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1211 S State St offer parking?
No, 1211 S State St does not offer parking.
Does 1211 S State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 S State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 S State St have a pool?
No, 1211 S State St does not have a pool.
Does 1211 S State St have accessible units?
No, 1211 S State St does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 S State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 S State St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 S State St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 S State St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus