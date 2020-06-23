1121 South 9th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1.5 bath Downtown Tacoma rental home - corner lot and good space. Available Feb.1st - Welcome home to this lovely updated corner lot with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. The home offers custom paint thru out, a nice kitchen with original cabinets and granite counter tops, updated stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors and carpet on the main floor. The dining room and living room space with fireplace. Master bedroom with half bath located on the first floor. Two other bedrooms and a landing area are all located upstairs. Basement has an office space. Lots of room for storage and fenced BBQ patio in back! Good street parking. A park across the street, close to hospitals, and a bus line. Great shopping and restaurants close by. This home is currently occupied please DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood. Call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty(206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591

Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE2163138)