Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 South 9th Street

1121 South 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1.5 bath Downtown Tacoma rental home - corner lot and good space. Available Feb.1st - Welcome home to this lovely updated corner lot with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. The home offers custom paint thru out, a nice kitchen with original cabinets and granite counter tops, updated stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors and carpet on the main floor. The dining room and living room space with fireplace. Master bedroom with half bath located on the first floor. Two other bedrooms and a landing area are all located upstairs. Basement has an office space. Lots of room for storage and fenced BBQ patio in back! Good street parking. A park across the street, close to hospitals, and a bus line. Great shopping and restaurants close by. This home is currently occupied please DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood. Call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty(206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE2163138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 South 9th Street have any available units?
1121 South 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 South 9th Street have?
Some of 1121 South 9th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 South 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 South 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 South 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 South 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1121 South 9th Street offer parking?
No, 1121 South 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1121 South 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 South 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 South 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1121 South 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 South 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 South 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 South 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 South 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
