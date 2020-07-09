All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1120 N Monroe St

1120 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 North Monroe Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89fe71a092 ----

Cheery brick home with echoes of a bygone era; just minutes to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. Charming vaulted ceilings and built-ins. Spacious 5-bedroom with some recent updates, including paint, s/s appliances. Covered patio and garden space. Easy commute to shops, schools, parks, restaurants and major highways & thoroughfares.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. $15 admin fee on top of rent. 12-month lease. Pets case by case with additional deposit.

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Laws.

Miller Laine Property Management
100 2nd Ave S, Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98020
Phone: 1 425-250-5559

Covered Patio
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 N Monroe St have any available units?
1120 N Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 N Monroe St have?
Some of 1120 N Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 N Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
1120 N Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 N Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 N Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 1120 N Monroe St offer parking?
No, 1120 N Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 1120 N Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 N Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 N Monroe St have a pool?
No, 1120 N Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 1120 N Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 1120 N Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 N Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 N Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.

