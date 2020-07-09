1120 N Monroe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cheery brick home with echoes of a bygone era; just minutes to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. Charming vaulted ceilings and built-ins. Spacious 5-bedroom with some recent updates, including paint, s/s appliances. Covered patio and garden space. Easy commute to shops, schools, parks, restaurants and major highways & thoroughfares.



Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. $15 admin fee on top of rent. 12-month lease. Pets case by case with additional deposit.



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Laws.



Miller Laine Property Management

100 2nd Ave S, Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98020

Phone: 1 425-250-5559



