1120 N Monroe St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89fe71a092 ----
Cheery brick home with echoes of a bygone era; just minutes to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. Charming vaulted ceilings and built-ins. Spacious 5-bedroom with some recent updates, including paint, s/s appliances. Covered patio and garden space. Easy commute to shops, schools, parks, restaurants and major highways & thoroughfares.
Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. $15 admin fee on top of rent. 12-month lease. Pets case by case with additional deposit.
We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Laws.
Miller Laine Property Management
100 2nd Ave S, Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98020
Phone: 1 425-250-5559
Covered Patio
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit