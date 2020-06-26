1110 South 25th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 Central Tacoma
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92a7c76026 ---- **$350 off first month\'s rent if approved** Downtown Tacoma Duplex-Upper unit: 3 bedroom 1 bath with washer/dryer included.. Water & sewer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 S 25th St have any available units?
1110 S 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1110 S 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1110 S 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.