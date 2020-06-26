All apartments in Tacoma
1110 S 25th St
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

1110 S 25th St

1110 South 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 South 25th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/92a7c76026 ---- **$350 off first month\'s rent if approved** Downtown Tacoma Duplex-Upper unit: 3 bedroom 1 bath with washer/dryer included.. Water & sewer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 S 25th St have any available units?
1110 S 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1110 S 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
1110 S 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 S 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 1110 S 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1110 S 25th St offer parking?
No, 1110 S 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 1110 S 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 S 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 S 25th St have a pool?
No, 1110 S 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 1110 S 25th St have accessible units?
No, 1110 S 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 S 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 S 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 S 25th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 S 25th St does not have units with air conditioning.
