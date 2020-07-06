1109 S 92ND Street

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home with AC! - Lovely rambler with 1200 square feet of living space features attached 1 car garage, wood burning fireplace, new laminate floors, and fresh paint. Fully fenced back yard and covered back patio.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLhNB-PoP6A
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit score 600 (all adults)
Verifiable Income of $5000.00 per month
Verifiable rental history 2 years or more
Terms
$1675.00 Rent
$1675.00 Deposit
$40.00 Application Fee (each adult)
1 year lease minimum
#518
Richard@havenrent.com
(RLNE3417094)