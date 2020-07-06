1109 S 92ND Street

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home with AC! - Lovely rambler with 1200 square feet of living space features attached 1 car garage, wood burning fireplace, new laminate floors, and fresh paint. Fully fenced back yard and covered back patio.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit score 600 (all adults)

Verifiable Income of $5000.00 per month

Verifiable rental history 2 years or more



Terms

$1675.00 Rent

$1675.00 Deposit

$40.00 Application Fee (each adult)

1 year lease minimum



