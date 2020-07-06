All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1109 S 92ND Street

1109 South 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 South 92nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home with AC! - Lovely rambler with 1200 square feet of living space features attached 1 car garage, wood burning fireplace, new laminate floors, and fresh paint. Fully fenced back yard and covered back patio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLhNB-PoP6A

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit score 600 (all adults)
Verifiable Income of $5000.00 per month
Verifiable rental history 2 years or more

Terms
$1675.00 Rent
$1675.00 Deposit
$40.00 Application Fee (each adult)
1 year lease minimum

#518

Richard@havenrent.com

(RLNE3417094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 S 92ND Street have any available units?
1109 S 92ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 S 92ND Street have?
Some of 1109 S 92ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 S 92ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1109 S 92ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 S 92ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 1109 S 92ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1109 S 92ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 1109 S 92ND Street offers parking.
Does 1109 S 92ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 S 92ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 S 92ND Street have a pool?
No, 1109 S 92ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 1109 S 92ND Street have accessible units?
No, 1109 S 92ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 S 92ND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 S 92ND Street does not have units with dishwashers.

