All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 110 S 54th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
110 S 54th St
Last updated December 28 2019 at 8:07 AM

110 S 54th St

110 South 54th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

110 South 54th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Large private room available. Built in desk walking closest. Washer and dryer full use of kitchen appliances. Central air and heat .this is for one room in my home but you will have use of the whole house watch tv or have friends over in large family room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 S 54th St have any available units?
110 S 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 S 54th St have?
Some of 110 S 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 S 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
110 S 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 S 54th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 S 54th St is pet friendly.
Does 110 S 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 110 S 54th St offers parking.
Does 110 S 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 S 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 S 54th St have a pool?
No, 110 S 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 110 S 54th St have accessible units?
No, 110 S 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 110 S 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 S 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus