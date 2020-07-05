All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1020 N Steele St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1020 N Steele St
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

1020 N Steele St

1020 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1020 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
North Tacoma Home -

(RLNE5191287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 N Steele St have any available units?
1020 N Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1020 N Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N Steele St pet-friendly?
No, 1020 N Steele St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1020 N Steele St offer parking?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not offer parking.
Does 1020 N Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N Steele St have a pool?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 1020 N Steele St have accessible units?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 N Steele St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus