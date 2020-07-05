Rent Calculator
1020 N Steele St
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM
1020 N Steele St
1020 North Steele Street
No Longer Available
Location
1020 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
North Tacoma Home -
(RLNE5191287)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 N Steele St have any available units?
1020 N Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 1020 N Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N Steele St pet-friendly?
No, 1020 N Steele St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 1020 N Steele St offer parking?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not offer parking.
Does 1020 N Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N Steele St have a pool?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 1020 N Steele St have accessible units?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 N Steele St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 N Steele St does not have units with air conditioning.
