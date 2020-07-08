1016 S 8th St - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

HUGE REMODELED 2 BEDROOM UNIT in beautiful turn of the century Brown Stone Apartment building, completely restored and updated! Hardwood floors, laundry machines supplied in unit, large open floor plan, giant living room and a secure entry as well as great neighbors. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. To apply please visit www.stabilityproperties.com.

Secured Entry, Limited Private Garages, Bus line, Double pane vinyl windows! Spacious walk in extra storage closet/room.



