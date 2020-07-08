All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

1016 S 8th St - 2

1016 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 South 8th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
ACT FAST!!! WILL NOT LAST!!!

HUGE REMODELED 2 BEDROOM UNIT in beautiful turn of the century Brown Stone Apartment building, completely restored and updated! Hardwood floors, laundry machines supplied in unit, large open floor plan, giant living room and a secure entry as well as great neighbors. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. To apply please visit www.stabilityproperties.com.
Secured Entry, Limited Private Garages, Bus line, Double pane vinyl windows! Spacious walk in extra storage closet/room.

Schedule a self guided tour NOW @ www.Rently.com !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 S 8th St - 2 have any available units?
1016 S 8th St - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 S 8th St - 2 have?
Some of 1016 S 8th St - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 S 8th St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1016 S 8th St - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 S 8th St - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 S 8th St - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1016 S 8th St - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1016 S 8th St - 2 offers parking.
Does 1016 S 8th St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 S 8th St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 S 8th St - 2 have a pool?
No, 1016 S 8th St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1016 S 8th St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1016 S 8th St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 S 8th St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 S 8th St - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

