All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1005 S I Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1005 S I Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1005 S I Street

1005 South I Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
New Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1005 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
**Location, Location, Location**

This BEAUTIFUL 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 550 Square Foot Unit has been totally renovated and is within MINUTES of Downtown Tacoma, 6th Ave, & freeways.
Refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, new paint throughout, a beautiful kitchen, and a lovely light-filled back porch. You will surely want to call this space "Home"!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,095/month (Additional monthly payment Water/sewer/garbage/Electric $215.35)
2. Security Deposit = $1,000
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rest is due in full by end of month 3.
4. There is one dedicated off-street parking spot as well as a 6X15 storage unit included with rent.
5. Washer/Dryer are on-site in a shared laundry room.
6. Cats only (including $250 non-refundable deposit and $25 monthly pet rent)
7. This unit is within a 4-plex of side-by-side units.

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Alline. You can call or text Alline at 253-334-5360.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 S I Street have any available units?
1005 S I Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 S I Street have?
Some of 1005 S I Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 S I Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 S I Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 S I Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 S I Street is pet friendly.
Does 1005 S I Street offer parking?
Yes, 1005 S I Street offers parking.
Does 1005 S I Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 S I Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 S I Street have a pool?
No, 1005 S I Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 S I Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 S I Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 S I Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 S I Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus