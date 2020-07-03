1003 S I Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Location, Location, Location**



This BEAUTIFUL 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 550 Square Foot Unit has been totally renovated and is within MINUTES of Downtown Tacoma, 6th Ave, & freeways.

Refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, new paint throughout, a beautiful kitchen, and a lovely light-filled back porch. You will surely want to call this space "Home"!



WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?

1. Rent = $1,095/month (Additional monthly payment Water/sewer/garbage/Electric $215.35)

2. Security Deposit = $1,000

3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rest is due in full by end of month 3.

4. There is one dedicated off-street parking spot as well as a 6X15 storage unit included with rent.

5. Washer/Dryer are on-site in a shared laundry room.

6. Pets okay upon approval (including $250 non-refundable deposit and $25 monthly pet rent)

7. This unit is within a 4-plex of side-by-side units.



WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?

We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:

1. Solid employment for the last 6 months

2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent

3. 580+ Credit Score

4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months

5. No evictions in the last 3 years



WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?

The Leasing Agent for this unit is Alline. You can call or text Alline at 253-334-5360.



Hope to hear from you soon!