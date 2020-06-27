1001 South I Street - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly

2 Bed / 0.75 Bath / 900 SF

$1195/ month

Deposit: $1150 + Cat Deposit $250 nonrefundable

(Cats only)

$239.35 additional for Water, Sewer, Garbage, Oil Heat & Electric



1 Off-Street Parking Space

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer In Unit



Newly Renovated 2 Bed / 0.75 Bath Apartment with Charm & Character around every corner! Great location close to Downtown! Large Kitchen with New Cabinets, Rustic Floating Shelves, Quartz Counter-tops and all appliances included. Washer/Dryer in Unit. 2 Great Sized Bedrooms! Private Entrance & Off-street parking space! This unit won't last long!