Tacoma, WA
1001 South I Street - C
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

1001 South I Street - C

1001 South I Street · No Longer Available
Location

1001 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed / 0.75 Bath / 900 SF
$1195/ month
Deposit: $1150 + Cat Deposit $250 nonrefundable
(Cats only)
$239.35 additional for Water, Sewer, Garbage, Oil Heat & Electric

1 Off-Street Parking Space
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer In Unit

Newly Renovated 2 Bed / 0.75 Bath Apartment with Charm & Character around every corner! Great location close to Downtown! Large Kitchen with New Cabinets, Rustic Floating Shelves, Quartz Counter-tops and all appliances included. Washer/Dryer in Unit. 2 Great Sized Bedrooms! Private Entrance & Off-street parking space! This unit won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 South I Street - C have any available units?
1001 South I Street - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 South I Street - C have?
Some of 1001 South I Street - C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 South I Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
1001 South I Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 South I Street - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 South I Street - C is pet friendly.
Does 1001 South I Street - C offer parking?
Yes, 1001 South I Street - C offers parking.
Does 1001 South I Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 South I Street - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 South I Street - C have a pool?
No, 1001 South I Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 1001 South I Street - C have accessible units?
No, 1001 South I Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 South I Street - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 South I Street - C has units with dishwashers.
