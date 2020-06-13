155 Apartments for rent in Tacoma, WA

Life in “T-Town”

Yes, we are officially out of nicknames for Tacoma now. We aren’t, however, out of advice to help make your migration to the Pacific Northwest silky-smooth. Some things to consider before joining the ranks of Washington’s finest:

Pump it up. Especially if you live downtown, there’s a good chance you can rely on the Tacoma LINK trains or the Pierce Transit buses to bum around town. Anywhere else, though, you’ll likely need your own set of wheels to shop, bank, work, and socialize conveniently. Residents who commute to Seattle for work each morning, however, can take advantage of the Sound Transit commuter rail.

Raindrops keep falling on my head. Well, what did you expect when you moved to the Pacific Northwest? About half the time it’s raining in Tacoma, and especially from early fall through late spring, the skies are almost always overcast. On the bright side (bad pun intended), a steady dose of gray skies helps you appreciate those magically sunny summer afternoons even more.

Night and Day. Although the city’s nightlife pales in comparison to that of Seattle, Tacoma has a healthy smattering of after-hours hotspots, live music venues, lounges, nightclubs, beer dives, and upscale bistros. Point Defiance Park, meanwhile, is the city’s top outdoor destination and boasts numerous trails, gardens, museums, a zoo, aquarium, and playground. The park is also home to Owen Beach, a popular fair-weather hangout (our advice: catch some rays while you can before Mr. Rain rears his gloomy head again!)