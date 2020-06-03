All apartments in Suquamish
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

5497 NE Laura Loop

5497 Northeast Laura Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5497 Northeast Laura Loop, Suquamish, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5497 NE Laura Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Poulsbo Home - Updated 3 bedroom home on the outskirts of Poulsbo. Central location, close to everything. Living room, dining area and oversized kitchen. New stainless steel appliances & countertops. Recently updated bathrooms. Downstairs bonus room. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Garage. Fully fenced large yard and back deck. Available early July. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
Bobbi@Windermere.com

(RLNE4961607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5497 NE Laura Loop have any available units?
5497 NE Laura Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suquamish, WA.
What amenities does 5497 NE Laura Loop have?
Some of 5497 NE Laura Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5497 NE Laura Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5497 NE Laura Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5497 NE Laura Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5497 NE Laura Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suquamish.
Does 5497 NE Laura Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5497 NE Laura Loop offers parking.
Does 5497 NE Laura Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5497 NE Laura Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5497 NE Laura Loop have a pool?
No, 5497 NE Laura Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5497 NE Laura Loop have accessible units?
No, 5497 NE Laura Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5497 NE Laura Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5497 NE Laura Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5497 NE Laura Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5497 NE Laura Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
