Amenities
5497 NE Laura Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Poulsbo Home - Updated 3 bedroom home on the outskirts of Poulsbo. Central location, close to everything. Living room, dining area and oversized kitchen. New stainless steel appliances & countertops. Recently updated bathrooms. Downstairs bonus room. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Garage. Fully fenced large yard and back deck. Available early July. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
Bobbi@Windermere.com
(RLNE4961607)