Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*****IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!***** Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Home! All New Everything! Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen, Full Size Washer & Dryer (In-Unit), New Stainless Appliances, Stone Countertops, New Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Wood-Plank Flooring Throughout, New Plush Carpet in Bedrooms, Luxury Bathroom, Balcony, Outdoor Storage Closet, Privacy with Forest Views from Bedroom Windows, and so much more! Pet Friendly :) Luxury Living close to Downtown Sumner with Quick Freeway Access!