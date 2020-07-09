All apartments in Sumner
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

411 Cherry Ave

411 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

411 Cherry Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/082120e04f ---- One story home for rent in downtown Sumner. This home features hardwood floors, newer cabinets and appliances. This home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, dining-room, kitchen, and a large living-room. Large yard; two car detached garage. Air Conditioning. Month to month rental agreement with initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Cherry Ave have any available units?
411 Cherry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does 411 Cherry Ave have?
Some of 411 Cherry Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Cherry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
411 Cherry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Cherry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Cherry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 411 Cherry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 411 Cherry Ave offers parking.
Does 411 Cherry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Cherry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Cherry Ave have a pool?
No, 411 Cherry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 411 Cherry Ave have accessible units?
No, 411 Cherry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Cherry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Cherry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Cherry Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 Cherry Ave has units with air conditioning.

