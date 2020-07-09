411 Cherry Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/082120e04f ---- One story home for rent in downtown Sumner. This home features hardwood floors, newer cabinets and appliances. This home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, dining-room, kitchen, and a large living-room. Large yard; two car detached garage. Air Conditioning. Month to month rental agreement with initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.