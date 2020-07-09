Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fa3133080 ---- One story home for rent in Downtown Sumner. Close to schools and shopping. Fenced yard. Covered patio. Storage shed. Home includes living room, kitchen, laundry area with washer and dryer, three bedrooms and one full bath. Small pets allowed with additional deposit, max two. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant. To set up a viewing copy and paste https://sjcmanagement.com/property/1620-academy-st-sumner-wa-98390/