All apartments in Sumner
Find more places like 1620 Academy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sumner, WA
/
1620 Academy St
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1620 Academy St

1620 Academy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sumner
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1620 Academy Street, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fa3133080 ---- One story home for rent in Downtown Sumner. Close to schools and shopping. Fenced yard. Covered patio. Storage shed. Home includes living room, kitchen, laundry area with washer and dryer, three bedrooms and one full bath. Small pets allowed with additional deposit, max two. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Small pets allowed pet screening required, approved pets will incur a ?pet mitigation? fee (between $100 and $250) at move in a monthly pet fee of $25-$50, max two pets. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today! Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant. To set up a viewing copy and paste https://sjcmanagement.com/property/1620-academy-st-sumner-wa-98390/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Academy St have any available units?
1620 Academy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does 1620 Academy St have?
Some of 1620 Academy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Academy St currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Academy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Academy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Academy St is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Academy St offer parking?
No, 1620 Academy St does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Academy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Academy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Academy St have a pool?
No, 1620 Academy St does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Academy St have accessible units?
No, 1620 Academy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Academy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Academy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Academy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1620 Academy St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Washington Court
15318 Washington St E
Sumner, WA 98390
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E
Sumner, WA 98390
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E
Sumner, WA 98390

Similar Pages

Sumner 1 BedroomsSumner 2 Bedrooms
Sumner Apartments with BalconySumner Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sumner Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College