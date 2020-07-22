Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sumner
Find more places like 15502 Elm St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sumner, WA
/
15502 Elm St E
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15502 Elm St E
15502 Elm Street East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sumner
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
15502 Elm Street East, Sumner, WA 98390
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated floors and carpeting highlight this charmer. Washer/Dryer inside. Stay warm with fireplace and separate wood stove. Plenty of extra storage space. Off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15502 Elm St E have any available units?
15502 Elm St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sumner, WA
.
What amenities does 15502 Elm St E have?
Some of 15502 Elm St E's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15502 Elm St E currently offering any rent specials?
15502 Elm St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15502 Elm St E pet-friendly?
No, 15502 Elm St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sumner
.
Does 15502 Elm St E offer parking?
Yes, 15502 Elm St E offers parking.
Does 15502 Elm St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15502 Elm St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15502 Elm St E have a pool?
No, 15502 Elm St E does not have a pool.
Does 15502 Elm St E have accessible units?
No, 15502 Elm St E does not have accessible units.
Does 15502 Elm St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 15502 Elm St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15502 Elm St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 15502 Elm St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East
Sumner, WA 98390
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E
Sumner, WA 98390
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E
Sumner, WA 98390
Similar Pages
Sumner 1 Bedroom Apartments
Sumner 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sumner Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Sumner Dog Friendly Apartments
Sumner Pet Friendly Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Lakewood, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Olympia, WA
Lake Forest Park, WA
Graham, WA
Bainbridge Island, WA
Maple Valley, WA
Snoqualmie, WA
Enumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WA
Bonney Lake, WA
Monroe, WA
Bothell West, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Martha Lake, WA
Gig Harbor, WA
Milton, WA
Lakeland North, WA
Port Orchard, WA
Edgewood, WA
DuPont, WA
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College