Sumner, WA
15502 Elm St E
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

15502 Elm St E

15502 Elm Street East · No Longer Available
Location

15502 Elm Street East, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Newly updated floors and carpeting highlight this charmer. Washer/Dryer inside. Stay warm with fireplace and separate wood stove. Plenty of extra storage space. Off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15502 Elm St E have any available units?
15502 Elm St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sumner, WA.
What amenities does 15502 Elm St E have?
Some of 15502 Elm St E's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15502 Elm St E currently offering any rent specials?
15502 Elm St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15502 Elm St E pet-friendly?
No, 15502 Elm St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumner.
Does 15502 Elm St E offer parking?
Yes, 15502 Elm St E offers parking.
Does 15502 Elm St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15502 Elm St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15502 Elm St E have a pool?
No, 15502 Elm St E does not have a pool.
Does 15502 Elm St E have accessible units?
No, 15502 Elm St E does not have accessible units.
Does 15502 Elm St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 15502 Elm St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15502 Elm St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 15502 Elm St E does not have units with air conditioning.
