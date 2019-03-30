5705 92nd St Ct E

Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 1466 sq. ft. of living space! New paint and flooring (carpet and vinyl) Large kitchen with all appliances, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer too! Formal dining off the kitchen and living room. Large bedrooms and a one car garage. WSG included. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This is a no pet no smoking unit. Vacant and available now. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact our leasing team at SJC Management Group.