All apartments in Summit
Find more places like 5705 92nd St Ct E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summit, WA
/
5705 92nd St Ct E
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

5705 92nd St Ct E

5705 92nd Street Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5705 92nd Street Court East, Summit, WA 98371
Summit

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ba2568024 ----
3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 1466 sq. ft. of living space! New paint and flooring (carpet and vinyl) Large kitchen with all appliances, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer too! Formal dining off the kitchen and living room. Large bedrooms and a one car garage. WSG included. $10/mo of Tenant?s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This is a no pet no smoking unit. Vacant and available now. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. For more information or to set up a viewing please contact our leasing team at SJC Management Group.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 92nd St Ct E have any available units?
5705 92nd St Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summit, WA.
What amenities does 5705 92nd St Ct E have?
Some of 5705 92nd St Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 92nd St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
5705 92nd St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 92nd St Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 5705 92nd St Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 5705 92nd St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 5705 92nd St Ct E offers parking.
Does 5705 92nd St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5705 92nd St Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 92nd St Ct E have a pool?
No, 5705 92nd St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 5705 92nd St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 5705 92nd St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 92nd St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5705 92nd St Ct E has units with dishwashers.
Does 5705 92nd St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5705 92nd St Ct E has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAParkland, WASouth Hill, WAEdgewood, WAFife, WAFrederickson, WASpanaway, WA
Sumner, WAMilton, WAFife Heights, WAGraham, WAPacific, WAUniversity Place, WABonney Lake, WALakeland North, WADes Moines, WAWollochet, WASteilacoom, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College