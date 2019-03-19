5411 99th Street Court E

Amenities

5411 99th street ct e puyallup, wa 98373 type: condo rent: $1,400.00 1 year lease deposit: $1,300.00 available: Now bedrooms: 2 bathrooms: 1.5 sq. Ft.: 1,086 year built: 1992 utilities included: basic water utility companies: tacoma public utilities electric, septic system lawn maintenance: lawn maintenance included heating type: electric wall heaters parking: single garage fenced yard: no hoa: stoney brook misc.: interior features: range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer pets: no pets allowed non smokingThere is a $25 application fee per adult.Contact Info: Spartan Agency, LLC1004 Main St., Sumner WA 98390Phone: 253-863-6122 http:www.spartanagency.comPlease see our application requirements at http:www.spartanagency.comAppRequirements.htm