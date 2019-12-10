All apartments in Summit
Last updated December 10 2019 at 2:35 AM

10712 64th Avenue East

10712 64th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

10712 64th Avenue East, Summit, WA 98373
Summit

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

This wonderful 4 Plex in Puyallup is in a great location. Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator and range. New carpet in living room. These units have a coin operated laundry area. Partially fenced yard.

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Water/Sewer/Garbage/Septic: $125 in addition to rent
Cable: Comcast
School District: Puyallup

Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3025

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/9/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

