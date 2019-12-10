10712 64th Avenue East

Amenities
This wonderful 4 Plex in Puyallup is in a great location. Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator and range. New carpet in living room. These units have a coin operated laundry area. Partially fenced yard.
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: PSE
Water/Sewer/Garbage/Septic: $125 in addition to rent
Cable: Comcast
School District: Puyallup
Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3025
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/9/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.