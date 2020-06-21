All apartments in Sumas
Last updated June 21 2020 at 12:57 AM

1205 Boon Street - 321

1205 Boon Street · (360) 305-9136
Location

1205 Boon Street, Sumas, WA 98295

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Brand New 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom 4 plex's. These units feature an open floorplan with main floor kitchen, living, laundry & bathrooms, also A/C. Located within walking distance to schools, parks and restaurants. NO PETS. Garbage, water/sewer, and Pogo Zone internet included in rent. Application fee's apply. 12 month lease, renters insurance required.
Brand new 1200 sq foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. each unit features open main floor living area with a 1/2 bath and laundry and air-conditioning! Located close to schools, parks and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

