1205 Boon Street - 321

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Brand New 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom 4 plex's. These units feature an open floorplan with main floor kitchen, living, laundry & bathrooms, also A/C. Located within walking distance to schools, parks and restaurants. NO PETS. Garbage, water/sewer, and Pogo Zone internet included in rent. Application fee's apply. 12 month lease, renters insurance required.

Brand new 1200 sq foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. each unit features open main floor living area with a 1/2 bath and laundry and air-conditioning! Located close to schools, parks and restaurants.