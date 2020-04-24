202 Alder Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

202 Alder Ave Sultan, WA 98294



$850 per month (Utilities included!)

Available: Now

261 sq.ft.



Separate entry, newer paint, nice flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops, appliances, solid plumbing.

Close to US Post office, Sultan Library, Sultan Boys & Girls Club, Off leash dog park, Sultan park & ride

Sultan Elementary, Sultan Middle, Sultan Senior High



APPLIANCES:

Range/oven, Refrigerator



HEATING:

Electric



LEASE DETAILS

9-12 Months with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move-in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit equivalent to one month's rent



$40 - Per Applicant



Reply to this post or call Richard



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.