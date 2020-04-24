202 Alder Street

Amenities
202 Alder Ave Sultan, WA 98294
$850 per month (Utilities included!)
Available: Now
261 sq.ft.
Separate entry, newer paint, nice flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops, appliances, solid plumbing.
Close to US Post office, Sultan Library, Sultan Boys & Girls Club, Off leash dog park, Sultan park & ride
Sultan Elementary, Sultan Middle, Sultan Senior High
APPLIANCES:
Range/oven, Refrigerator
HEATING:
Electric
LEASE DETAILS
9-12 Months with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move-in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit equivalent to one month's rent
$40 - Per Applicant
Reply to this post or call Richard
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.