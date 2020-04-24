All apartments in Sultan
Find more places like 202 Alder Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sultan, WA
/
202 Alder Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:11 PM

202 Alder Street

202 Alder Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1209011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

202 Alder Street, Sultan, WA 98294

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
dog park
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
202 Alder Ave Sultan, WA 98294

$850 per month (Utilities included!)
Available: Now
261 sq.ft.

Separate entry, newer paint, nice flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops, appliances, solid plumbing.
Close to US Post office, Sultan Library, Sultan Boys & Girls Club, Off leash dog park, Sultan park & ride
Sultan Elementary, Sultan Middle, Sultan Senior High

APPLIANCES:
Range/oven, Refrigerator

HEATING:
Electric

LEASE DETAILS
9-12 Months with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move-in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit equivalent to one month's rent

$40 - Per Applicant

Reply to this post or call Richard

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Alder Street have any available units?
202 Alder Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Alder Street have?
Some of 202 Alder Street's amenities include dogs allowed, dog park, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Alder Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 Alder Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Alder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Alder Street is pet friendly.
Does 202 Alder Street offer parking?
No, 202 Alder Street does not offer parking.
Does 202 Alder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Alder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Alder Street have a pool?
No, 202 Alder Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 Alder Street have accessible units?
No, 202 Alder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Alder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Alder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Alder Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Alder Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 202 Alder Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABurien, WAMarysville, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WALake Stevens, WAWoodinville, WASnoqualmie, WAKlahanie, WA
Mill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WANorth Bend, WAArlington, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WALake Stickney, WANorth Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WANewcastle, WAPicnic Point, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity