All apartments in Steilacoom
Find more places like 2718 Sunset Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Steilacoom, WA
/
2718 Sunset Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2718 Sunset Court

2718 Sunset Court · (253) 929-9962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2718 Sunset Court, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2718 Sunset Court · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Steilacoom, Washington - STUNNING HOME expansive stamped concrete patio & Gas Grill piped to gas line. Newly installed heat pump (AC) for climate control. Blueberries & rhubarb ready to go, landscaping included. Open concept living, kitchen with informal eating space, separate formal dining & master bedroom with on suite bath. 2nd Floor 3 bedrooms 2 full baths & a functional loft with mini-office plus a dual Rec Room. 3 car garage with ample storage.Deposit $2000 Application fee $38 per adult. Sorry no pets at this time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Sunset Court have any available units?
2718 Sunset Court has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2718 Sunset Court have?
Some of 2718 Sunset Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Sunset Court currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Sunset Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Sunset Court pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Sunset Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Steilacoom.
Does 2718 Sunset Court offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Sunset Court offers parking.
Does 2718 Sunset Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Sunset Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Sunset Court have a pool?
No, 2718 Sunset Court does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Sunset Court have accessible units?
No, 2718 Sunset Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Sunset Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Sunset Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Sunset Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2718 Sunset Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2718 Sunset Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WADuPont, WAArtondale, WAParkland, WAGig Harbor, WASpanaway, WA
Lacey, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WAFife, WAFrederickson, WAGraham, WASouth Hill, WAMilton, WAEdgewood, WABremerton, WADes Moines, WATumwater, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity