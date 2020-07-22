2718 Sunset Court

Amenities
Steilacoom, Washington - STUNNING HOME expansive stamped concrete patio & Gas Grill piped to gas line. Newly installed heat pump (AC) for climate control. Blueberries & rhubarb ready to go, landscaping included. Open concept living, kitchen with informal eating space, separate formal dining & master bedroom with on suite bath. 2nd Floor 3 bedrooms 2 full baths & a functional loft with mini-office plus a dual Rec Room. 3 car garage with ample storage.Deposit $2000 Application fee $38 per adult. Sorry no pets at this time.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5970416)