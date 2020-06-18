All apartments in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Pine View
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:12 AM

Pine View

1405 E 30th Ave · (509) 553-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1405 E 30th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203
Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
e-payments
pool table

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 deposit, additional fees may apply
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. $350 for one pet, additional $150 for second pet.
Dogs
fee: $350
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. $350 for one pet, additional $150 for second.
Cats
fee: $350
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. $350 for one pet, additional $150 for second.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine View have any available units?
Pine View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine View have?
Some of Pine View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine View currently offering any rent specials?
Pine View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine View pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine View is pet friendly.
Does Pine View offer parking?
Yes, Pine View offers parking.
Does Pine View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine View have a pool?
No, Pine View does not have a pool.
Does Pine View have accessible units?
Yes, Pine View has accessible units.
Does Pine View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine View has units with dishwashers.
