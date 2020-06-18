Lease Length: 9-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 deposit, additional fees may apply
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. $350 for one pet, additional $150 for second pet.
