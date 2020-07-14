Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets patio / balcony bathtub extra storage oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage accessible 24hr maintenance community garden e-payments hot tub smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Hilby Station is located on the prestigious South Hill neighborhood surrounded by lush forests and open space yet minutes from all of the conveniences you need every day. You truly can have it all at Hilby Station. With all of the modern conveniences and essentials you've come to expect with a high quality of living, Hilby Station is where you'll be proud to call home. Whether you need a garage, a fitness center, professional on site staff, garden spots for you to grow seasonal vegetables and herbs (based upon availability), seasonal resort style pool or beautiful court yard there's something here for you. Our apartment homes are luxuriously appointed with all the modern conveniences including but not limited to spacious living rooms, spacious bedrooms, closets, laundry, a pantry, dining area, full size appliances and generous counter-top space. ...