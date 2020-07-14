All apartments in Spokane
Hilby Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Hilby Station

5317 S Palouse Hwy · (509) 204-4137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Now and Receive $100 Off Monthly Rent for all Phase 2 Homes! *Terms and Conditions Apply
Location

5317 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA 99223
Moran Prairie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D232 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E133 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit C123 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit B211 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit G350 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit G455 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit G356 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilby Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
community garden
e-payments
hot tub
smoke-free community
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Hilby Station is located on the prestigious South Hill neighborhood surrounded by lush forests and open space yet minutes from all of the conveniences you need every day. You truly can have it all at Hilby Station. With all of the modern conveniences and essentials you've come to expect with a high quality of living, Hilby Station is where you'll be proud to call home. Whether you need a garage, a fitness center, professional on site staff, garden spots for you to grow seasonal vegetables and herbs (based upon availability), seasonal resort style pool or beautiful court yard there's something here for you. Our apartment homes are luxuriously appointed with all the modern conveniences including but not limited to spacious living rooms, spacious bedrooms, closets, laundry, a pantry, dining area, full size appliances and generous counter-top space. ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500-$750
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: There is a 6 month minimum age limit, and aggressive breeds are prohibited. Aquariums will be allowed with a 20-gallon maximum on the first floor only with proof of insurance for the entire term of the lease.
Parking Details: Other. Each apartment includes a detached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilby Station have any available units?
Hilby Station has 24 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does Hilby Station have?
Some of Hilby Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilby Station currently offering any rent specials?
Hilby Station is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now and Receive $100 Off Monthly Rent for all Phase 2 Homes! *Terms and Conditions Apply
Is Hilby Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilby Station is pet friendly.
Does Hilby Station offer parking?
Yes, Hilby Station offers parking.
Does Hilby Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hilby Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilby Station have a pool?
Yes, Hilby Station has a pool.
Does Hilby Station have accessible units?
Yes, Hilby Station has accessible units.
Does Hilby Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilby Station has units with dishwashers.
