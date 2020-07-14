Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible online portal smoke-free community

Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication. Located on Spokane's premier South Hill, you will find yourself minutes from local eateries such as Waddell's Pub and Grille, Ferrante's and Twigs, and excellent markets such as Trader Joes. Plus, you are only ten minutes away from downtown shopping and River Park Square. Our beautiful one- and two-bedroom floor plans were carefully designed with spacious living areas and a variety of convenient advantages perfectly suited for every taste. Superior design, landscaping and craftsmanship with an insistence on quality are among the many reasons why Ashton Apartments stands out as a premier apartment community.