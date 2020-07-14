All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like Ashton Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
Ashton Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

Ashton Apartments

3630 E 51st Ave · (833) 226-6140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Moran Prairie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3630 E 51st Ave, Spokane, WA 99223
Moran Prairie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P-B102 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
online portal
smoke-free community
Ashton Apartments are truly a place to call home, offering you comfort, convenience and casual sophistication. Located on Spokane's premier South Hill, you will find yourself minutes from local eateries such as Waddell's Pub and Grille, Ferrante's and Twigs, and excellent markets such as Trader Joes. Plus, you are only ten minutes away from downtown shopping and River Park Square. Our beautiful one- and two-bedroom floor plans were carefully designed with spacious living areas and a variety of convenient advantages perfectly suited for every taste. Superior design, landscaping and craftsmanship with an insistence on quality are among the many reasons why Ashton Apartments stands out as a premier apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $450 (one bedroom) and $500 (two bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $450
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $450
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Additional storage available for $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashton Apartments have any available units?
Ashton Apartments has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashton Apartments have?
Some of Ashton Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ashton Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ashton Apartments offers parking.
Does Ashton Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashton Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton Apartments have a pool?
No, Ashton Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ashton Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ashton Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ashton Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashton Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Ashton Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St
Spokane, WA 99223
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd
Spokane, WA 99224
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy
Spokane, WA 99223
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with ParkingSpokane Dog Friendly Apartments
Spokane Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

OpportunityNevada LidgerwoodMoran Prairie
GreenacresNorth Indian TrailLincoln Heights
SouthgateCliff Cannon

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity