Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

8516 N Mayfair

8516 North Mayfair Street · (253) 733-1317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8516 North Mayfair Street, Spokane, WA 99208
Nevada - Lidgerwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit #18 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit #18 Cute and cozy main floor unit. Just minutes to shopping and medical.
*Private patio off living room
*Fireplace in living room
*Kitchen with dining area
*Kitchen appliances include oven/range, dishwasher, and refrigerator
*Washer/dryer hookups (only a stack unit will fit)
*Carport parking
*Owner pays water-sewer- garbage
**Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8516 N Mayfair have any available units?
8516 N Mayfair has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 N Mayfair have?
Some of 8516 N Mayfair's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 N Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
8516 N Mayfair isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 N Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 8516 N Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 8516 N Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 8516 N Mayfair does offer parking.
Does 8516 N Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 N Mayfair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 N Mayfair have a pool?
No, 8516 N Mayfair does not have a pool.
Does 8516 N Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 8516 N Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 N Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8516 N Mayfair has units with dishwashers.

