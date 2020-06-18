Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 752 South Garfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
752 South Garfield Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
752 South Garfield Street
752 South Garfield Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
752 South Garfield Street, Spokane, WA 99202
East Central
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 752 South Garfield Street have any available units?
752 South Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spokane, WA
.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Spokane Rent Report
.
Is 752 South Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
752 South Garfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 South Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 752 South Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spokane
.
Does 752 South Garfield Street offer parking?
No, 752 South Garfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 752 South Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 South Garfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 South Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 752 South Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 752 South Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 752 South Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 752 South Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 South Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 752 South Garfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 South Garfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd
Spokane, WA 99224
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd
Spokane, WA 99217
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy
Spokane, WA 99206
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy
Spokane, WA 99223
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Similar Pages
Spokane 1 Bedrooms
Spokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with Balcony
Spokane Apartments with Parking
Spokane Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Spokane Valley, WA
Coeur d'Alene, ID
Post Falls, ID
Cheney, WA
Liberty Lake, WA
Airway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WA
Medical Lake, WA
Hayden, ID
Nearby Neighborhoods
Opportunity
Nevada Lidgerwood
Moran Prairie
Greenacres
North Indian Trail
Lincoln Heights
Southgate
Cliff Cannon
Apartments Near Colleges
Gonzaga University
Spokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community College
North Idaho College
Eastern Washington University