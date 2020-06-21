All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 5722 N. Assembly St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
5722 N. Assembly St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5722 N. Assembly St.

5722 North Assembly Street · (509) 489-4375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5722 North Assembly Street, Spokane, WA 99205
Northwest Spokane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5722 N. Assembly St. · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel. From the beautiful kitchen to the spacious bathrooms, no corners were cut! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs and two non-egress rooms, bathroom, laundry and large family room in the lower level do not let the outside of this unit deceive you, it is spacious.

Right across the street from Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, there is endless outdoor activities at your fingertips. Off street parking in the back with a 1 car garage, and laundry hookups is just the icing on the cake for this great unit!

To apply online or view our rental criteria, please visit www.nukeyrealty.com/rental-application
To get more information, or schedule a showing time, call (509) 489-4375
We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports.

$40.00 Application fee per adult.
$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 N. Assembly St. have any available units?
5722 N. Assembly St. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 5722 N. Assembly St. currently offering any rent specials?
5722 N. Assembly St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 N. Assembly St. pet-friendly?
No, 5722 N. Assembly St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 5722 N. Assembly St. offer parking?
Yes, 5722 N. Assembly St. does offer parking.
Does 5722 N. Assembly St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 N. Assembly St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 N. Assembly St. have a pool?
No, 5722 N. Assembly St. does not have a pool.
Does 5722 N. Assembly St. have accessible units?
No, 5722 N. Assembly St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 N. Assembly St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 N. Assembly St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 N. Assembly St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 N. Assembly St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5722 N. Assembly St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Pine Valley Ranch
3711 S Sr 27 Hwy
Spokane, WA 99206
Academy
1216 N Superior St
Spokane, WA 99202
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy
Spokane, WA 99223
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct.
Spokane, WA 99208
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with BalconySpokane Apartments with Parking
Spokane Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

OpportunityNevada LidgerwoodMoran Prairie
GreenacresNorth Indian TrailLincoln Heights
SouthgateCliff Cannon

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity