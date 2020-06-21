Amenities

5722 N. Assembly St. Spokane, WA 99205 - This brand new unit is available for rent for the first time since its top to bottom remodel. From the beautiful kitchen to the spacious bathrooms, no corners were cut! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs and two non-egress rooms, bathroom, laundry and large family room in the lower level do not let the outside of this unit deceive you, it is spacious.



Right across the street from Dwight Merkel Sports Complex, there is endless outdoor activities at your fingertips. Off street parking in the back with a 1 car garage, and laundry hookups is just the icing on the cake for this great unit!



To apply online or view our rental criteria, please visit www.nukeyrealty.com/rental-application

To get more information, or schedule a showing time, call (509) 489-4375

We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports.



$40.00 Application fee per adult.

$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



