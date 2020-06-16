All apartments in Spokane
4103 North Adams Street
4103 North Adams Street

4103 North Adams Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

4103 North Adams Street, Spokane, WA 99205
Northtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom + 1 Bath unit located in Garland District! Large living area, brand new kitchen and appliances including washer/dryer. Lots of storage and Larger rooms!! Close to Grocery, restaurants, shopping or anything else you might want within short distance! WSG included in rents. You can request showing through link- must fill out free APP in order to get confirmed appointment time from showing agent! **Showings are not offered until July 1 2020** Please read requirements to qualify for unit. Will run required background check prior to placing a tenant. Will send video walk-thru of property to minimize COVID spread, please include email in your inquiries.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4103-n-adams-st-spokane-wa-99205-usa-unit-a-/933d076b-af87-499a-9124-9804e5f8d386

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5641273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 North Adams Street have any available units?
4103 North Adams Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 4103 North Adams Street have?
Some of 4103 North Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 North Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
4103 North Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 North Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 4103 North Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 4103 North Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 4103 North Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 4103 North Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4103 North Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 North Adams Street have a pool?
No, 4103 North Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 4103 North Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 4103 North Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 North Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 North Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
