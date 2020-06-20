401 W 1st Ave Unit #2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout. Wood flooring, high efficiency heat, Assigned secure parking. Elevator. Must-see truly move-in-ready in the heart of downtown.



No Pets or Smoking.



To review our tenant rental qualifications please go to www.rpmspokane.com and click on Search Properties at the top of the page. Once you have chosen a property click on Rental Application to see what is needed to rent a property. Please do not apply before calling to make certain property is still available. This property is being professionally managed by Real Property Management Spokane County.



No Pets Allowed



