Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

401 W 1st Ave Unit #2

401 West 1st Avenue · (509) 462-1042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 West 1st Avenue, Spokane, WA 99201
Riverside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1217 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Beautifully Updated Downtown Condo - Urban Living at its finest, designed to perfection. Spacious open concept with well appointed open kitchen w/bar seating that flows into living area Natural light throughout. Wood flooring, high efficiency heat, Assigned secure parking. Elevator. Must-see truly move-in-ready in the heart of downtown.

No Pets or Smoking.

To review our tenant rental qualifications please go to www.rpmspokane.com and click on Search Properties at the top of the page. Once you have chosen a property click on Rental Application to see what is needed to rent a property. Please do not apply before calling to make certain property is still available. This property is being professionally managed by Real Property Management Spokane County.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 have any available units?
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 have?
Some of 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 does offer parking.
Does 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 W 1st Ave Unit #2 has units with dishwashers.
