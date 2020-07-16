All apartments in Spokane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2712 W Broad Ave

2712 West Broad Avenue · (509) 435-5919
Location

2712 West Broad Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205
Northwest Spokane

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2712 W Broad Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2712 W Broad Ave Available 08/01/20 Shadle Rancher Available - Recently updated in 2019, Brand new Goodman air conditioner, new hardwood floors, interior paint, new window coverings through out. Nice finished basement with large family room to entertain and separate laundry room. Please bring your own washer and dryer. Detached garage with alley access and roll up door. Large fenced back yard. Irrigation system. This great neighborhood allows you to walk to grocery, Shadle Walmart, library, community pool, schools, restaurants and much more. This property is professionally managed by Property Management Partners, LLC. Please contact Kris @ 509 435 5919 to schedule a showing. Please serious inquiries only. Rent $1450 on 1 yr lease and $1700 Security Deposit. Please ask about our pet policy. Please review the rental criteria at www.pmpspokane.com if you have any questions on how to qualify.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4982101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 W Broad Ave have any available units?
2712 W Broad Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 W Broad Ave have?
Some of 2712 W Broad Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 W Broad Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2712 W Broad Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 W Broad Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2712 W Broad Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 2712 W Broad Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2712 W Broad Ave offers parking.
Does 2712 W Broad Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 W Broad Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 W Broad Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2712 W Broad Ave has a pool.
Does 2712 W Broad Ave have accessible units?
No, 2712 W Broad Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 W Broad Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 W Broad Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
