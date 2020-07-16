Amenities

2712 W Broad Ave Available 08/01/20 Shadle Rancher Available - Recently updated in 2019, Brand new Goodman air conditioner, new hardwood floors, interior paint, new window coverings through out. Nice finished basement with large family room to entertain and separate laundry room. Please bring your own washer and dryer. Detached garage with alley access and roll up door. Large fenced back yard. Irrigation system. This great neighborhood allows you to walk to grocery, Shadle Walmart, library, community pool, schools, restaurants and much more. This property is professionally managed by Property Management Partners, LLC. Please contact Kris @ 509 435 5919 to schedule a showing. Please serious inquiries only. Rent $1450 on 1 yr lease and $1700 Security Deposit. Please ask about our pet policy. Please review the rental criteria at www.pmpspokane.com if you have any questions on how to qualify.



No Pets Allowed



