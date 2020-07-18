2211 E 49th Ave

Amenities

South Hill 5 Bedroom - Recently Remodeled - This 5 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car attached garage has just been recently remodeled and updated throughout. This rental offers all the right amenities with high efficiency forced air gas heat, central air conditioning, automated sprinkler system with fully fenced in backyard. Brand new Stainless Steel Appliances included with this property are: Fridge, Gas Stove/Oven, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. Main Floor Level offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bath while the basement area of home offers 2 additional bedrooms with 1 bath. No pets allowed at this rental property per the owners instructions.



No Cats Allowed



