Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2211 E 49th Ave

2211 East 49th Avenue · (509) 999-1987 ext. 509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2211 East 49th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99223
Southgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2211 E 49th Ave · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
South Hill 5 Bedroom - Recently Remodeled - This 5 bedroom/2 bath with 2 car attached garage has just been recently remodeled and updated throughout. This rental offers all the right amenities with high efficiency forced air gas heat, central air conditioning, automated sprinkler system with fully fenced in backyard. Brand new Stainless Steel Appliances included with this property are: Fridge, Gas Stove/Oven, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. Main Floor Level offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bath while the basement area of home offers 2 additional bedrooms with 1 bath. No pets allowed at this rental property per the owners instructions.

To review our tenant rental qualifications please go to www.rpmspokane.com and click on Search Properties at the top of the page. Once you have chosen a property click on Rental Application to see what is needed to rent a property. Please do not apply before calling to make certain property is still available. This property is being professionally managed by Real Property Management Spokane County.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 E 49th Ave have any available units?
2211 E 49th Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 E 49th Ave have?
Some of 2211 E 49th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 E 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2211 E 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 E 49th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 E 49th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2211 E 49th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2211 E 49th Ave offers parking.
Does 2211 E 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 E 49th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 E 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 2211 E 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2211 E 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2211 E 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 E 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 E 49th Ave has units with dishwashers.
