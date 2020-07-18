2025 East Decatur Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Homeland Property Management is offering a remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Spokane. This single family home comes with a fenced yard, attached one car garage, Full size laundry in the home, Open floor plan, Fenced yard, Off street parking, great location to schools and shopping and so much more. Remodel consists of new carpet, fresh paint, remodeled bathroom and more. Rent is going for $1,195 plus all utilities. Security deposit matches rent at $1195. Unfortunately pets are not allowed. To schedule a showing or to apply visit Homelandrents.com. For additional information call 509-999-2896