Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

2025 East Decatur Avenue

2025 East Decatur Avenue · (509) 498-3791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 East Decatur Avenue, Spokane, WA 99208
Whitman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Homeland Property Management is offering a remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Spokane. This single family home comes with a fenced yard, attached one car garage, Full size laundry in the home, Open floor plan, Fenced yard, Off street parking, great location to schools and shopping and so much more. Remodel consists of new carpet, fresh paint, remodeled bathroom and more. Rent is going for $1,195 plus all utilities. Security deposit matches rent at $1195. Unfortunately pets are not allowed. To schedule a showing or to apply visit Homelandrents.com. For additional information call 509-999-2896

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 East Decatur Avenue have any available units?
2025 East Decatur Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 East Decatur Avenue have?
Some of 2025 East Decatur Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 East Decatur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2025 East Decatur Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 East Decatur Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2025 East Decatur Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 2025 East Decatur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2025 East Decatur Avenue offers parking.
Does 2025 East Decatur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 East Decatur Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 East Decatur Avenue have a pool?
No, 2025 East Decatur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2025 East Decatur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2025 East Decatur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 East Decatur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 East Decatur Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
