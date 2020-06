Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Homeland Property Management has a great northside 2 bedroom apartment available. Close to shopping, parks and schools. THis unit is on the back side of the house and comes with a one car garage. It has a large living room and spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Rent is going for $850 and security deposit is also $850. Unfortunately no pets allowed. For scheduling viewings and to apply please visit www.homelandrents.com or call 509-999-2896 with additional questions.