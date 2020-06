Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

C&H DUPLEXES LLC

Cozy small studio apartment central to downtown Spokane. No washer/dryer onsite. 1 off-street parking spot. Tenant responsible for electricty/gas. Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage.



We accept all housing assistance programs.



Requirements:

-Stable source of income

-Credit Score of at least 600- Cosigner may be required if below

-Good Rental History - No Evictions

-No Pets

-1 Year Lease



$500.00 Security Deposit

+First & Last Month



If interested please contact Sydney at (509)252-5816 or s.colvin@colvicoinc.com