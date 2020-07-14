Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments

Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes featuring large open floor plans and contemporary designer finishes. All homes come equipped with full size W&D, built in microwave, and energy efficient appliances. Take a break from your busy life and enjoy a cup of coffee from your large, over-sized deck or patio. Our management staff offers world class customer service and we can't wait to welcome you home!