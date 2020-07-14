All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Barker Ridge

18517 E Boone Ave · (509) 207-1187
Location

18517 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99016
Greenacres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barker Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
microwave
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
Barker Ridge is a luxurious apartment community located in the Spokane Valley area. We are located near the charming Liberty Lake neighborhood and within close proximity to the Spokane Valley Mall, where shopping and entertainment await. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes featuring large open floor plans and contemporary designer finishes. All homes come equipped with full size W&D, built in microwave, and energy efficient appliances. Take a break from your busy life and enjoy a cup of coffee from your large, over-sized deck or patio. Our management staff offers world class customer service and we can't wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barker Ridge have any available units?
Barker Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane Valley, WA.
What amenities does Barker Ridge have?
Some of Barker Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barker Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Barker Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barker Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Barker Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Barker Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Barker Ridge offers parking.
Does Barker Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barker Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barker Ridge have a pool?
No, Barker Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Barker Ridge have accessible units?
No, Barker Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Barker Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Barker Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Barker Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Barker Ridge has units with air conditioning.
