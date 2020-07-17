310 N Raymond

Amenities
*Bright and spacious, recently renovated 650 sq ft apartment in convenient Valley location.
*Kitchen complete with all new appliances - stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher
*Dining room off kitchen.
*Living room with glass slider to covered deck
*Good size bedroom
*Full bathroom with tub/shower
*Electric baseboard heating, in-wall A/C.
*ONSITE COIN-OP LAUNDRY, SWIMMING POOL
*NO PETS, NO SMOKING – FIRM!!
*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant