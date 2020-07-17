All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

310 N Raymond

310 N Raymond Rd · (253) 733-1317
Location

310 N Raymond Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Dishman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit D12 · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
*Bright and spacious, recently renovated 650 sq ft apartment in convenient Valley location.
*Kitchen complete with all new appliances - stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher
*Dining room off kitchen.
*Living room with glass slider to covered deck
*Good size bedroom
*Full bathroom with tub/shower
*Electric baseboard heating, in-wall A/C. 
*ONSITE COIN-OP LAUNDRY, SWIMMING POOL
*NO PETS, NO SMOKING – FIRM!!

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports
*Bonus Amenity Included with Rent* Includes 24/7 home assistant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 N Raymond have any available units?
310 N Raymond has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 N Raymond have?
Some of 310 N Raymond's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 N Raymond currently offering any rent specials?
310 N Raymond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 N Raymond pet-friendly?
No, 310 N Raymond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane Valley.
Does 310 N Raymond offer parking?
No, 310 N Raymond does not offer parking.
Does 310 N Raymond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 N Raymond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 N Raymond have a pool?
Yes, 310 N Raymond has a pool.
Does 310 N Raymond have accessible units?
No, 310 N Raymond does not have accessible units.
Does 310 N Raymond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 N Raymond has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 N Raymond have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 N Raymond has units with air conditioning.
