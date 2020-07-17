1515 Metler Lane

Amenities
These new construction homes offer an open floor plan for social gatherings, along with the latest features and amenities in every room. Each home is 1,500 square feet with 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 guest bathroom, and a luxurious master en-suite bathroom. Beautiful LVP hardwood flooring and no steps throughout the home. No detail was overlooked with the beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinetry, and modern lighting throughout.
Pet Rent for 1 dog: $50/month
Pet Rent for 2 dogs: $75/month
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1833541?source=marketing
If you have any additional questions call our leasing team at 509-413-1956 or email leasing@4degrees.com for more information.
DO NOT DISTURB:
Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management. 4 Degrees is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history, a criminal record with a felony or a criminal record with any drug or violence-related offenses. Subject to application of state and federal law.
By submitting an application for any unit managed by 4 Degrees, you agree and verify that you have read and understood our Rental Criteria. All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.