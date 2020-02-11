Rent Calculator
Home
/
Southworth, WA
/
3948 Cherry St. SE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3948 Cherry St. SE
3948 Cherry Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3948 Cherry Street Southeast, Southworth, WA 98366
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Close to Ferry, Southworth - This property is close to the Southworth Ferry and store in Southworth. Home has 3+ bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Unfinished basement for storage and large yard for relaxing.
(RLNE5507301)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3948 Cherry St. SE have any available units?
3948 Cherry St. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Southworth, WA
.
Is 3948 Cherry St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
3948 Cherry St. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 Cherry St. SE pet-friendly?
No, 3948 Cherry St. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Southworth
.
Does 3948 Cherry St. SE offer parking?
No, 3948 Cherry St. SE does not offer parking.
Does 3948 Cherry St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3948 Cherry St. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 Cherry St. SE have a pool?
No, 3948 Cherry St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 3948 Cherry St. SE have accessible units?
No, 3948 Cherry St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 Cherry St. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3948 Cherry St. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3948 Cherry St. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3948 Cherry St. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
