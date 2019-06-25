All apartments in Southworth
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

10896 SE Olympiad Dr

10896 SE Olympiad Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10896 SE Olympiad Dr, Southworth, WA 98366

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Water front home in Port Orchard. - Waterfront home in Port Orchard. Sit in the front room and enjoy beautiful Sound views. Manufactured home with 1 bdr, bonus room, 2 bathrooms, utility room and more. Spacious kitchen. Washer/dryer hook ups. Quick & Convenient access to Southworth Ferry! Almost 0.5 acre. $25/month septic fee. 6 month lease with month-to-month rent thereafter. Yard care provided. If you'd like and want to take care of the yard you can rent it for less. Talk to the agent. Available now. Call listing agency to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4972400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10896 SE Olympiad Dr have any available units?
10896 SE Olympiad Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southworth, WA.
Is 10896 SE Olympiad Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10896 SE Olympiad Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10896 SE Olympiad Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10896 SE Olympiad Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southworth.
Does 10896 SE Olympiad Dr offer parking?
No, 10896 SE Olympiad Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10896 SE Olympiad Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10896 SE Olympiad Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10896 SE Olympiad Dr have a pool?
No, 10896 SE Olympiad Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10896 SE Olympiad Dr have accessible units?
No, 10896 SE Olympiad Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10896 SE Olympiad Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10896 SE Olympiad Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10896 SE Olympiad Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10896 SE Olympiad Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
