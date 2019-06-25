10896 SE Olympiad Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup

Water front home in Port Orchard. - Waterfront home in Port Orchard. Sit in the front room and enjoy beautiful Sound views. Manufactured home with 1 bdr, bonus room, 2 bathrooms, utility room and more. Spacious kitchen. Washer/dryer hook ups. Quick & Convenient access to Southworth Ferry! Almost 0.5 acre. $25/month septic fee. 6 month lease with month-to-month rent thereafter. Yard care provided. If you'd like and want to take care of the yard you can rent it for less. Talk to the agent. Available now. Call listing agency to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4972400)