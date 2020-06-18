Rent Calculator
Home
/
South Hill, WA
/
18123 97th Ave E
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 13
18123 97th Ave E
18123 97th Avenue East
·
No Longer Available
Location
18123 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA 98375
South Hill
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home is ready to move into, 3 Bedroom, Kitchen with Eating space, 2 Car garage, Low maintenance yard, dining room, Living room, in a great location to all shopping and amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18123 97th Ave E have any available units?
18123 97th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Hill, WA
.
Is 18123 97th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
18123 97th Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18123 97th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 18123 97th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Hill
.
Does 18123 97th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 18123 97th Ave E does offer parking.
Does 18123 97th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18123 97th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18123 97th Ave E have a pool?
No, 18123 97th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 18123 97th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 18123 97th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 18123 97th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 18123 97th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18123 97th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 18123 97th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
