Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:40 AM

16024 89th Avenue East

16024 89th Avenue East · (206) 203-5493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16024 89th Avenue East, South Hill, WA 98375
South Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,125

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in South Hill! This cozy home features an updated, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Large Master with 5 piece en-suite bath includes tons of storage and a great walk-in closet. 2 extra bedrooms & another full bathroom upstairs as well. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16024 89th Avenue East have any available units?
16024 89th Avenue East has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16024 89th Avenue East have?
Some of 16024 89th Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16024 89th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
16024 89th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16024 89th Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 16024 89th Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 16024 89th Avenue East offer parking?
No, 16024 89th Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 16024 89th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16024 89th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16024 89th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 16024 89th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 16024 89th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 16024 89th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 16024 89th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 16024 89th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16024 89th Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 16024 89th Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
