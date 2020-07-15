Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Soap Lake
Find more places like 630 1st Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Soap Lake, WA
/
630 1st Ave NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
630 1st Ave NE
630 1st Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
630 1st Avenue Northeast, Soap Lake, WA 98851
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 1 Bedroom - 1 Bedroom , 1 Bathroom, Recently Remodeled, WSG Included, Pets ok w/fee. For more info please Call Butch Yoder at 425-894-9449!
(RLNE5906376)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 1st Ave NE have any available units?
630 1st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Soap Lake, WA
.
Is 630 1st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
630 1st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 1st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 1st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 630 1st Ave NE offer parking?
No, 630 1st Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 630 1st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 1st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 1st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 630 1st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 630 1st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 630 1st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 630 1st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 1st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 1st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 1st Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Moses Lake, WA
Moses Lake North, WA
Ephrata, WA
Quincy, WA