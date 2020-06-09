All apartments in Snoqualmie
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Echo Ridge Apartments

34907 SE Kinsey St · (833) 766-5467
Location

34907 SE Kinsey St, Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D202 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit R102 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit F201 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit P201 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit E204 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echo Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
courtyard
putting green
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Welcome home to Echo Ridge, a beautiful community in Snoqualmie, Washington, where you will find a park on every corner and plenty of open space to relax and enjoy. Lake Alice is a short distance away, along with Cascade View Elementary School and many shops and services. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature beautiful maple cabinetry, high ceilings with ceiling fans, oversize windows, a slate tiled gas fireplace, pantries and linen closets, and a washer/dryer. You will find luxurious homes at an affordable comfortable price. Our bilingual staff is waiting to assist you in finding your new home, with a business center, a clubhouse, preserved wetlands, a shimmering swimming pool, and fitness center – all within walking distance of a golf course. Whatever you enjoy, you are sure to find something here at Echo Ridge. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us help you find your perfect fit at Echo Ridge today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Echo Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Echo Ridge Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Echo Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Echo Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Echo Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Echo Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Echo Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Echo Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Echo Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Echo Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Echo Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Echo Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Echo Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Echo Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Echo Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Echo Ridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Echo Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Echo Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Echo Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Echo Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
