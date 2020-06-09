Echo Ridge Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed courtyard putting green 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access package receiving pet friendly

Welcome home to Echo Ridge, a beautiful community in Snoqualmie, Washington, where you will find a park on every corner and plenty of open space to relax and enjoy. Lake Alice is a short distance away, along with Cascade View Elementary School and many shops and services. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature beautiful maple cabinetry, high ceilings with ceiling fans, oversize windows, a slate tiled gas fireplace, pantries and linen closets, and a washer/dryer. You will find luxurious homes at an affordable comfortable price. Our bilingual staff is waiting to assist you in finding your new home, with a business center, a clubhouse, preserved wetlands, a shimmering swimming pool, and fitness center – all within walking distance of a golf course. Whatever you enjoy, you are sure to find something here at Echo Ridge. Tour our photo gallery or call us to schedule your personal tour and let us help you find your perfect fit at Echo Ridge today!