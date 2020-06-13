Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Snohomish
Find more places like 819 Ford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Snohomish, WA
/
819 Ford Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
819 Ford Avenue
819 Ford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
819 Ford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 Ford Avenue have any available units?
819 Ford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Snohomish, WA
.
Is 819 Ford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
819 Ford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Ford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 819 Ford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Snohomish
.
Does 819 Ford Avenue offer parking?
No, 819 Ford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 819 Ford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Ford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Ford Avenue have a pool?
No, 819 Ford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 819 Ford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 819 Ford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Ford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Ford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Ford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Ford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Lake Stevens, WA
Mill Creek, WA
Monroe, WA
Marysville, WA
Mill Creek East, WA
Martha Lake, WA
Lake Stickney, WA
Bothell West, WA
Woodinville, WA
North Lynnwood, WA
Alderwood Manor, WA
Picnic Point, WA
Mukilteo, WA
Kenmore, WA
Duvall, WA
Arlington, WA
Lake Forest Park, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College