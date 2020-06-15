All apartments in Snohomish
526 Avenue A - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

526 Avenue A - 1

526 Avenue a · (206) 919-7687
Location

526 Avenue a, Snohomish, WA 98290

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In the HEART of Snohomish-Mountain Views! So close to everything: Shohomish HS 3-Blocks, 1st St 5-Blocks, Aquatic Cntr/Centennial Trail 2-Blocks. This 1 Bd-1 Bath Unit comes with private off alley parking! Unique spacious entryway w/custom display shelves, this space offers so many ideas for use. Upstairs you will find Mtn. Views, custom built-ins, cozy fireplace, spacious kitchen w/eating bar, bedroom has two closets and a built in desk/vanity area. This is a must see, no other place compares!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Avenue A - 1 have any available units?
526 Avenue A - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish, WA.
What amenities does 526 Avenue A - 1 have?
Some of 526 Avenue A - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Avenue A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
526 Avenue A - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Avenue A - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 526 Avenue A - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish.
Does 526 Avenue A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 526 Avenue A - 1 does offer parking.
Does 526 Avenue A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Avenue A - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Avenue A - 1 have a pool?
No, 526 Avenue A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 526 Avenue A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 526 Avenue A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Avenue A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Avenue A - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Avenue A - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Avenue A - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
