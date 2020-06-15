526 Avenue A - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

In the HEART of Snohomish-Mountain Views! So close to everything: Shohomish HS 3-Blocks, 1st St 5-Blocks, Aquatic Cntr/Centennial Trail 2-Blocks. This 1 Bd-1 Bath Unit comes with private off alley parking! Unique spacious entryway w/custom display shelves, this space offers so many ideas for use. Upstairs you will find Mtn. Views, custom built-ins, cozy fireplace, spacious kitchen w/eating bar, bedroom has two closets and a built in desk/vanity area. This is a must see, no other place compares!